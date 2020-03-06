This morning I am firing MSNBC’s Brian Williams from my home

If you are the managing editor of MSNBC, you have a problem this morning.

Watch the video below with anchor Brian Williams and New York Times Editorial Board Member Mara Gay, and tell me how confident you feel about the accuracy of the information and insight presented on this network because of their obvious miscalculation.

See if you can spot the math error. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/V3b7pRqYUe — Scott English (@iamscottenglish) March 6, 2020

Clearly, the math is way off. Mike Bloomberg spent $500-million. There are 327 million Americans. That’s $1.53 per person – not $1,000,000.

This isn’t about the politics represented on MSNBC. I’m sure there are moments on Fox News that are inglorious in terms of accuracy, but this episode is egregious and actionable.

A news network, to the extent actual news networks exist anymore, should be held accountable by consumers for lapses of judgment and factuality. Obviously, MSNBC utterly failed in this instance.

This wasn’t just a misstatement. People misspeak once in awhile. Live TV makes that inevitable. Anchors screw up. This was more than a screw up. It showed a systemic inability by producers, graphics people, Williams and Gay to vet simple information contained in a tweet from a math-challenged journalist with 1,942 Twitter followers.

Management at MSNBC is going to meet this morning to discuss what measures need to be taken to prevent this kind of inanity from being repeated. They will talk about tightening up systems, replacing producers, and maybe even firing Williams, whose strange sense of the truth has already cost him the anchor seat on the NBC Nightly News.

Lawyers will get involved as contract details are discussed. Does this episode rise to the level where employees can be fired for cause? Who can we cut without writing checks? What manager is responsible for the segment? Who found the tweet? Why didn’t someone catch this? What is the downside of just allowing the social media storm to run its course without addressing it in any way?

Sometimes, businesses embrace the notion a crisis should simply be allowed to be fade from consciousness rather than being answered with actions that perpetuate media coverage and social media noise.

This is a bad day at MSNBC that was caused by indifferent management at many levels and incompetence among staff and “talent”. The result will be a further erosion in confidence among even MSNBC’s most ardent fans – or it should be.

All are guilty, and all should be held accountable – if not by MSNBC management, then by viewers who deserve much, much better regardless of their political leanings.

Americans need to demand better from sources of information. We need to choose wisely those we trust. Ultimately, we are responsible for the journalism we allow into our lives.

MSNBC may or may not fire Williams from his position at the network. But this morning, I fired him from my home.

I will not allow pretty morons to misinform me.