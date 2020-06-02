Indianapolis sets an peaceful but passionate example for America during a time of chaos

There are times when people nationally look at Indiana as a backward state where societal mores reflect ignorance. Last night was not one of those times.

As America rages against the racism that led to George Floyd’s death, Indiana has been a beacon of passionate reason while many in other cities used protests as cover to steal sneakers and TVs, or simply set things on fire.

On ESPN, Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon spoke eloquently about the need to remain outraged and Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich’s words about injustice have been featured on the network’s crawl. Former Colts coach Tony Dungy, Butler basketball coach LaVall Jordan, and Indiana University athletic director Fred Glass have shared their profound feelings as well.

Last night in Indianapolis, protesters and police came together peacefully near the governor’s residence to find enough middle ground to keep things from devolving into violence. They defied momentum that drives fear and hate – two emotions that create wealth and political success in America.

In this time of chaos, Indiana seems to be a bastion of passionate reason, willingness to listen, and a desire to solve problems rather than double down and create more chaos through shooting at each other and burning businesses.

Indiana hasn’t always behaved with empathy and decency, From being governed in the 1920s by a Klansmen in the state legislature and governor’s mansion to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (2015), there have been moments where Indiana appeared less than enlightened in its beliefs.

It appears this will not be remembered as one of those times.

Burning buildings and looting will not bring George Floyd back or correct the ignorance and stupidity that caused his murder, but neither will calm retreat back into the relative safety of our homes.

Indianapolis seems to have found a middle ground where police and protesters can coexist to not only promote their own agendas, but find areas of common ground that allow them to work together to solve the core problem of mutual distrust.

Maybe I’m living in wildly optimistic hope here, but I would love to believe that Indianapolis can be seen as a city where empathy triumphs over enmity. We aren’t perfect. Hell, sometimes we aren’t even good. But this is a time where we can be an example of love triumphing over seemingly intractable hatred and ignorance.

Instead of America pointing at Indiana with derision and mockery, our behavior today and tomorrow can lead to a massive change in perspective. More importantly, it can serve as a beacon of hope for cities less capable of loving each other.