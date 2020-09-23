Battle for Atlantis move to Sioux Falls is cruelest COVID-19 related blow to college hoops programs & fans

There’s bad luck – and then there is what is going to happen to the college basketball programs committed to playing in the 2020 Battle for Atlantis.

This promised to be a dream trip for coaches, players, and their families. There are few places on Earth more enjoyable during late November than Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. There are beaches, pools, swim up bars, casinos, and all kinds of other warm weather diversions at Atlantis.

There is no doubt Battle for Atlantis was circled on the calendar as a rare 2020 highlight for fans of Duke, Creighton, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State – the invitees for this year’s event.

That is until organizers announced the move from Atlantis due to the COVID pandemic. So what alternate paradise would fans, players, coaches, and administrators be visiting during Thanksgiving weekend? Miami? Vegas? Fort Myers? Panama City? Myrtle Beach?

No.

None of those fun and warm spots was deemed safe and worthy enough for this august gathering of some of college hoops greatest programs. Organizers settled on Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as a substitute for the wonders for Atlantis.

If you were curious about what to pack for this basketball adventure, an adjustment will be required from swimsuits and flip flops. The average high temperature during late November is 35.

But all is not lost. Let’s look at the bright side. Here is a list of things fans will be able to do in Sioux Falls they would have been able to enjoy in Atlantis:

Watch Turner Classic Movies in your hotel room.

Wander the hotel lobby

Watch college basketball

Here are some of life’s pleasures in which you will not be able to indulge while in Sioux Falls that are regularly embraced in Atlantis:

Swim

Sweat

Gamble

Ogle attractive folks

Go outside without donning multiple layers

I wonder how many of these programs would have agreed to comply in the Battle for Sioux Falls?