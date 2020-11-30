Maui Invitational – Indiana brings toughness and execution against soft and sloppy Providence

The tough part of watching college basketball early in the season is trying to figure out whether a winning team played well or the opponent sucked. So it was this afternoon as Indiana hammered Providence 79-58 in the opening round of the Maui Invitational.

We can usually assume that the Friars will show up ready to play tough guy basketball, execute reasonably well on the offensive end, and make it painful to get to the rim. None of that was true today as the Hoosiers were allowed almost unfettered access to the basket, and were rarely harassed in passing through and around their zone defense.

Indiana out rebounded and out assisted Providence by nine, and there are plenty of other statistical mileposts that demonstrate dominance. So back to the question of whether Indiana was excellent or Providence was terrible. Until proven otherwise, I will assume both are true because like most human beings, I believe what my eyes see.

What we saw was that Race Thomspon is a very effective rebounder who can be counted on to do the dirty work on the offensive glass that has gone undone for years as talented IU teams resolutely failed to outwork and out-tough opponents. Again, toughness is a subjective and comparative measure. There may be games when Thompson doesn’t grab eight offensive boards and score 22 points. But he was a lot tougher than anyone Providence used to try to block him out.

Whether Indiana will be tougher and more resilient than Texas we will find out tomorrow. That’s the magic of competition. Today’s grit can become tomorrow’s lethargy. We saw that yesterday as a Colts team that appeared to have become tough – wilted weakly to a Tennessee Titans team they destroyed 17 days prior.

Indiana is talented enough to win a lot of games, but do they have the discipline to give maximum effort for 40 minutes 27 times this season before the tournaments that will define this team’s legacy? Do players understand what is at stake if they venture toward irresponsibility regarding COVID protocols? Can they forego the opportunity to build an NBA resume’ in order to succeed as a collective?

We’ll all find out together, but the returns are positive through two games.

Here are 10 things to like about this Indiana team:

They appear to listen to Archie Miller.

Execution appears to be at a higher level on both ends.

Aljami Durham is playing like a senior.

End of the bench is better than it has been in almost 20 years.

Haven’t had reason to question whether this is a team or collection of divas.

Very little smiling or whining.

Khristian Lander is making every effort defensively.

Trayce Jackson-Davis wasn’t at his best today (12 points on 5-15 shooting), but IU still beat a good Big East program by 21.

Hoosiers hit 75% from the foul line, which is nothing to celebrate for teams that shoot well, but this is Indiana.

Trey Galloway looked very competent in 24 minutes today.