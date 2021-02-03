Colts – Is Andrew Luck coming back? Indiana Basketball – Should Archie Miller be fired? Inside Indiana Sports NOW! by Kent SterlingFebruary 3, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
If Luck does come want to come back, they should sign him and immediately deal him to another team for a ton of draft picks. I thought they should have dealt him back in 2015 when they picked up Gore and they were talking about the Colts being favorites to win the SB. They didn’t, his contract ate up a ton of cap space and our roster was stretched thin. He also started to show some very VERY bad decisions with the ball in key moments in big games and I think we are better off with Chris Ballard dealing him and making some savvy moves with the capital he yields on the market.
As for IU, it is relatively simple. You touched on it in your rant, you won’t have a consistent team unless you have upperclassmen. Period. Indiana might “get older” if they can keep their sophomores and Juniors from declaring for the draft. But so far the bottom 1/3 of the roster, IUs big name players, are in a state of constant turnover. Get lesser known, less recruited role players instead of these big name high schoolers and you can keep them for 4 years.
Other thing that you didnt mention…GET A TRUE CENTER! For crying out loud, this team has been soft under the basket for the past decade. Grabbing the tallestguy and sticking him under the basket is not a winning strategy. Get a big mean Ben Wallace and start winning some battles down in the paint for a change. Drives me nuts watching these guys get manhandled by a guy 6″ shorter and 20lbs lighter. Get a center, stop buying into these guys looking to make a few highlight reels on their way to declaring after their second year and give Archie a chance to develop a real team…then sack him.