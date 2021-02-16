Draymond Green opens mouth, inserts foot in demand for respect on behalf of Andre Drummond

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green demanded respect last night.

The short story is that Green would like franchises and the NBA held accountable for their behavior and attitude at the same level currently reserved for players.

Here is the long story – in Green’s own very honest words:

“I would like to talk about something that’s really bothering me, And it’s the treatment of players in this league. To watch Andre Drummond, before the game, sit on the sidelines, then go to the back, and to come out in street clothes because a team is going to trade him, it’s bulls—.

“Because when James Harden asked for a trade, and essentially dogged it, no one’s going to fight back that James was dogging it his last days in Houston, but he was castrated for wanting to go to a different team. Everybody destroyed that man. And yet a team can come out and say, ‘Oh, we want to trade a guy,’ and then that guy has to go sit, and if he doesn’t stay professional, then he’s a cancer. And he’s not good in someone’s locker room, and he’s the issue.”

“And we’re seeing situations of Harrison Barnes getting pulled off the bench, Or DeMarcus Cousins finding out he’s traded in an interview after the All-Star Game, and we continue to let this happen. But I got fined for stating my opinion on what I thought should happen with another player, but teams can come out and continue to say, ‘Oh, we’re trading guys, we’re not playing you.’ And yet we’re to stay professional.

“At some point, as players, we need to be treated with the same respect, and have the same rights that the team can have. Because as a player, you’re the worst person in the world when you want a different situation. But a team can say they’re trading you. And that man is to stay in shape, he is to stay professional. And if not, his career is on the line. At some point, this league has to protect the players from embarrassment like that.

“We talk all of this stuff about: ‘You can’t do this, you can’t say this publicly, If you say that publicly – Anthony Davis got fined I think $100,000 dollars or something like that for demanding a trade – but you can say Andre Drummond’s getting traded publicly and we’re looking to trade him publicly, and he’s to stay professional and just deal with it?

“And then when Kyrie Irving says, ‘Oh, my mental health is off,’ everybody go crazy about that too. Do you not think that affects someone mentally? As much as we put into this game to be great, to come out here and be in shape, to produce for fans every single night, and most importantly, to help your team win, do you think that doesn’t affect someone mentally?

“As players, we’re told to, ‘Ah, no, you can’t say that, you can’t say this, but teams can? It goes along the same lines of when everyone wants to say, ‘Ah, man, that young guy can’t figure it out.’ But no one wants to say the organization can’t figure it out. At some point, the players must be respected in these situations, and it’s ridiculous, and I’m sick of seeing it. Y’all have a great night. I’ll see y’all tomorrow or Wednesday.”