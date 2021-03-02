Colts Super Bowl in only 6 moves! Hoosiers tonight in win & in game! Watt to AZ – risky deal! by Kent SterlingMarch 2, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
please address the ‘problem’ of having 2 people broadcasting each b-ball game.
there is too much inane talk. jay bilas is absolutely the worst. having to make a comment
after every play. I abhor his attitude when a foul has been called and he has the audacity to say “that wasn’t
a foul”. Yeah it was and it will go in the record book as a foul regardless of his talk or b-ball knowledge.
almost every network and game there are two people yakking away as if they are frightened of silence.
the ‘color’ man could take a 3 minute break and the game would be more enjoyable and quieter to watch.
thanks