Indiana Basketball – Dolson choosing self-preservation over what’s best for program could save Archie Miller

Indiana Basketball fans need to steel themselves for the possibility that after four years of abject mediocrity, Archie Miller may just return for a fifth year.

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson has a hell of a decision on his hands. Does he do what’s best for Indiana Basketball by replacing Archie Miller, or make the shrewd and prudent middle management play to allow Miller to return for a fifth season?

For fans, this is an easy call. Miller goes. Adios. He never fit, and had no interest in adjusting to become a fit. But for Dolson, so early in his tenure as the department head for his alma mater’s athletic department, it’s a more nuanced choice.

While Dolson is the AD, hiring a basketball coach at IU is a decision made by the university as a hulking bureaucratic machine. The days of an individual making this call in a vacuum are over. Donors, trustees, student-athletes, and the university president work together to make certain all voices are heard and respected. That process has yielded Kelvin Sampson, Tom Crean, and Archie Miller. IU’s resolve in hearing from a wide pallet of voices is mysterious as results have this Groundhog Day cycle of misery.

IU president Michael McRobbie, Dolson’s boss, is on his way out the door, and a replacement has not been named. Without the approval of the new president, or even having an inkling who it will be, writing the buyout check of $10.5M exposes Dolson to immediate liability.

Should mediocre results follow another change and show the buyout expense to have been wasted, Dolson will have fired one of the few bullets he will be allowed during his tenure.

So why not wait a year to get the new president on board for a regime change? It’s a long shot that Miller will suddenly reverse a four-year run of non-winning Big 10 seasons, but whether IU rebounds or not Dolson will appear to be a reasonable and financially cautious steward of his department.

There is a potential downside to Dolson outsmarting himself in this process. If the wrong people are disenfranchised by inaction, donations will dry up and season ticket cancellations might serve as a referendum on Miller’s retention. If Indiana slogs through another wobbly season, the fans who do show up could become surly and disruptive. That would be a nightmare for the players, coaches, and Dolson, who will be assessed as complicit in another lost season of Indiana Basketball.

During that lost year, coaches will recruit against Miller by telling recruits he is a short-timer – almost certain to be gassed at the end of the 2021-2022 season. Momentum would stall, making the job less attractive and the latest rebuild even more difficult.

Sometimes management requires checkers level plotting, and other times are for those who enjoy three-dimensional chess. Dolson is capable of both, but needs to decide which is appropriate in dealing with Miller’s firing or retention

These are interesting times in Bloomington for Dolson, who just nine months into his reign is faced with the kind of decision his predecessor never faced. Fred Glass moved through a basketball program coaching change that was a no-brainer. Crean was not popular internally, alienated in-state high school coaches and recruits, and needed to go. His decision was relatively easy, and was then confirmed when Crean fled Bloomington rather than show up for the meeting where he would have heard about his demise.

Whether Dolson pulls the plug on Miller, he will be judged by the new president, old president, board of trustees, donors, student-athletes and their families, and fans for the results of how this plays out and concludes.

The odds of Miller surviving despite fan outrage are roughly the same as a Hoosiers free throw. It could go either way.