Brad Stevens decides to stay in Boston – dream dies for IU

“I have a great deal of love for Indiana so I want to make sure everyone knows that but you can still so that and love where you are and do your job and be thankful for all this place has done for us.” Brad Stevens, March, 19, 2021

So Brad has told the Celtics players and management that he is staying, and our beautiful little dream ends.

The prudent thing would be to shake it off, understanding it was a long shot to begin with, and begin to adjust our sights toward a coach who wants to come to Indiana to coach the Hoosiers. But I’m not going to be prudent, at least not today.

For a while, this loss needs to be mourned because for four days there was hope, and hope’s loss always must be processed.

There will be time for examining candidates to replace Archie Miller, Tom Crean, Kelvin Sampson, and Bob Knight. We will come to understand that Brad staying put might open the door for a coach who can end the seemingly endless string of disappointingly mediocre seasons. That time is not today.

In the end, Indiana wasn’t good enough for Brad. The opportunity to stay with the Celtics was too enticing to come home and rescue basketball at his state’s university.

A different kind of March Madness ended today just as the games being played all around our state for the next three weeks begin.