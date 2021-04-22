Trayce needs to step out & shoot for IU! Jayson Oweh may be answer to Colts needs! Will Indy 500 be safe? Yes! Pacers win! by Kent SterlingApril 22, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
More than three feet away from the basket he is a master brick layer! Poor free throw shooter as well. We will see how good off season player development in the new regime really is. Has some real physical skills and tools but NBA all roundness is not visible.
Kent, the first thing that Trayce needs to learn is how to play and lead his “team”. IU basketball is not just about Trayce. It is about winning as a team. If he can’t understand this, he should enter the portal.
Suggesting that his first priority should be shooting from beyond 3 feet is ridiculous.