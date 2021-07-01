Indiana Basketball – Romeo Langford’s decision revisited! “Playoff P” must be sarcasm for Paul George! by Kent SterlingJuly 1, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
Some thoughts—-This is the end of College basketball as we have known and loved it. Why pay coaches so much money? True I think it’s insane the amount of money they make, but they are middle aged adults or even septagenarians with decades of experience — they’ve spent their whole lives in one industry and learned their craft . You want to equate that to a kid who just got his drivers license and ask why can’t that kid back his truck up to the bank? Would you have cared a damn about school if you were making a $250,000 salary? Why not pay 6th graders for their potential? Where does the craziness end? Just wait until their greedy families get involved in all of this. It won’t end well.