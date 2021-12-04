Indiana Basketball Instant Postgame! IU wins after slow start! Tamar Bates rescues IU!

by

One thought on “Indiana Basketball Instant Postgame! IU wins after slow start! Tamar Bates rescues IU!

  1. Terry Johnson

    A win is a win !!! It is a good thing they have a good coach and he knows when to call a timeout . The turnover’s are killer and are not going away . Especially when playing at home . We owe this win to Bates and Leal . They came in ready to play and played with attitude and aggressiveness and saved the day . Johnson and Phinnese continue foul and make turnovers and are not available for those reasons . Going to Wisconsin will be a nightmare if they play like the did today . Actually I cannot remember the last time they beat Wisconsin ? A lot of work to do need less to say . No questions Woodson is the right coach . And yes they will be running tomorrow’ .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *