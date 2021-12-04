Indiana Basketball Instant Postgame! IU wins after slow start! Tamar Bates rescues IU! by Kent SterlingDecember 4, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
A win is a win !!! It is a good thing they have a good coach and he knows when to call a timeout . The turnover’s are killer and are not going away . Especially when playing at home . We owe this win to Bates and Leal . They came in ready to play and played with attitude and aggressiveness and saved the day . Johnson and Phinnese continue foul and make turnovers and are not available for those reasons . Going to Wisconsin will be a nightmare if they play like the did today . Actually I cannot remember the last time they beat Wisconsin ? A lot of work to do need less to say . No questions Woodson is the right coach . And yes they will be running tomorrow’ .