Indiana Basketball Instant Postgame – Hoosiers collapse at Michigan State! Poor shooting hurts #iubb! by Kent SterlingFebruary 12, 2022
Well, it seems like IU was thoroughly out coached today by Izzo. It’s not hard to figure out Izzo’s strategy today:
“Let’s let IU shoot 3-point shots and limit TJD’s and Thompson’s touches in the paint”.
Pretty simple, right? It doesn’t take a genius to figure this out! IU took the bait and continued its horrid shooting while folding to Michigan State’s interior defense. That is all it took to hand IU its 7th loss in the Big Ten and place a major question mark next to IU’s name in its quest to participate in the “2022 NCAA Tournament”.
To be honest, even though I have been a long-term IU supporter, I never really expected a win at MSU. Moreover, I never really expected that IU would be selected for a 2022 NCAA bid this year either, not after a coaching firing, and a hurried, off-season tussle with the transfer portal.
I think that Woodson (and Fife) have done a miraculous job to field a team as competitive as they have. The real test will be next year’s team. Picture this: TJD – (most likely gone), Thompson – gone, Stewart – gone, Johnson – gone, Phinesse -gone, Durr – gone, and Kopp – gone. The thought is rather daunting except for the fact that these guys never really delivered anyway. So, we are left with the same circumstance that we faced with Crean and Miller, another rebuilding effort of the first order.
Mike Woodson, I wish you the best luck in the world. However, I shudder to imagine the amount of pressure that you will face next year as you try to rebuild IU (again) into a contender in the face of building criticism from other IU supporters and other hypocritical media sources.
My 20+ year rule for IU Basketball, don’t expect anything. Its healthier for your nerves and blood pressure.
Well said!