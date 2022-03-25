As Colts need wide receivers, Chris Ballard is patient! IU Basketball down to 13 scholarship players already! Lance goes off for Pacers! by Kent SterlingMarch 25, 2022 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
Here you go again, Kent, also AKA, Mr. Hypocrisy. Don’t bash IU Nation on how Parker Stewart was treated during the year. You were right middle in the middle of the pack complaining how Stewart couldn’t shoot or play defense. Now you criticize everyone else for bashing the guy. It might be a good idea for you to review the posts that you have make vs. the stupid comments that you make now. You are the epitome of worthlessness.