Xavier Johnson’s arrest requires serious consequence from Mike Woodson’s Indiana Basketball program

College students are going to be idiots occasionally, and that seems to have been the case early Sunday morning as Indiana Basketball point guard Xavier Johnson was booked into the Monroe County jail on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving.

Johnson’s Dodge Charger was allegedly clocked going 90 heading north on North Walnut Street, and when police tried to pull him over, Johnson ran a stop sign, parked in an apartment complex, and attempted to switch seats with a passenger of the vehicle.

Stupidity tends to be compounded as college students attempt to solve problems, and that seems to be the case with Johnson.

The question is not whether Johnson was a moron as he allegedly stacked errors leading to his arrest, but whether he should be excused from membership in IU’s most exclusive fraternity – the men’s basketball team – as a result.

First thing’s first – only through fate’s grace was no one hurt or killed in this escapade. Anyone familiar with Bloomington streets knows that Walnut in one of its most heavily travelled roads with stop lights and a significant hill. Going 90 there is tantamount to russian roulette. The speed limit at its highest is 40. A car turns right on red in front of a car going 90, and people die.

Johnson’s car was not the first to go 90 on Walnut, and won’t be the last. That doesn’t excuse him from allegedly operating recklessly. The attempt to swap seats shows Johnson’s striking lack of willingness to be held accountable for irresponsibility, and a shocking gullibility by his friend to take the rap.

Taken independently, this episode likely measures short of the standard for dismissal from the team and student body. Combined with the lack of judgment during the episode that led to his suspension for the Northwestern game in Evanston less than two months ago, and a pattern of selfishness and irresponsibility begins to come into focus that demands coach Mike Woodson’s attention.

The hardliners among IU’s fanbase will call for Johnson to be kicked off the team, and they might be right. Nothing gets the attention of the other members of a program than a teammate being expelled. But I’m a bit more lenient. There is an opportunity to educate Johnson through this debacle – to severely punish and thoroughly inform him. Reflection during long runs tends to be an effective teacher.

Ultimately, the decision to exclude or include Johnson belongs to Woodson, and the lever for making that decision is trust. If Woodson feels he can trust Johnson, he comes back. If the suspension was the second strike instead of the first, that makes this arrest is the third strike. Woodson could easily justify bouncing Johnson before continued irresponsibility from his point guard reveals his leadership as dangerously lenient.