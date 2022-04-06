Colts spending HUGE on linemen – not WRs and DB! Can they win like that? Hoosiers a top 25 team – today! Pacers closer to bottom!

One thought on "Colts spending HUGE on linemen – not WRs and DB! Can they win like that? Hoosiers a top 25 team – today! Pacers closer to bottom!

  Terry Johnson

    Preseason rankings mean nothing ! IU has way too many ifs to be considered for top 25 ! It all depends on who stays ! Internal issues continue to drag the program down which could have a major effect on recruiting .Staying out of the portal would be a good thing ! Being in the top five for Evans gives hope to get another big ranked #2 in 2023 , Thanks to Hood-Schifino for recruiting another teammate !!!

