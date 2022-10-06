Can Matt Ryan hold on? Can #Colts compete without Jonathan Taylor? #iubb TJD Big 10 POY! by Kent SterlingOctober 6, 2022 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
What is the deal with you, Kent? According to you, No. 2 was going to be the driving force behind a strong playoff run for the Colts. Now it sounds like you’re ready to trade him to Washington to get Wentz back. Your behavior is typical of Indiana sports. No win; no support. The only true winner in Indiana sports was Knight, and he was even buried by you folks. It is a sign of immature thinking.