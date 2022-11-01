Myles Turner – a former Pacer? Yes, please! TODAY! #Pacers

The time has come for Myles Turner to be shipped anywhere – or park his self-immersed underachieving butt at home. He needs to be a former Indiana Pacer today.

Turner is the embodiment of the pampered and ridiculous NBA culture that elevates mediocrity to a place of such importance that players believe what ails them can be cured by a change of scenery or employer.

What ails Turner is, according to him, a lack of love.

He covets a trade from the Pacers to the Los Angeles Lakers. We know this because he made it clear to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on his podcast.

Shortly after the pod’s release, Turner scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds while posting a -21 in the Pacers 116-107 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

“I know what I can provide for a team — my leadership, my shot-blocking, my 3-point ability and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor,” Turner said as he inflated his skill set and position of respect on his current team. “If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in.”

Oh sure, the Logo, Wilt, Kareem, Magic, Kobe, LeBron, and Myles!

The Pacers agree with Turner on one thing – they would love the Lakers to take a hard look at overpaying for a mediocre talent who sits as much as he plays. Turner’s career averages of 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds say more about his potential to contribute to the Lakers than his self-aggrandizing yammering.

Speaking of yammering, there was more of that from the Pacers eight-year veteran, “I just feel like here in the Midwest we don’t get the love that I think we deserve.”

Love? Is that what Turner craves – or deserves? The Pacers have loved Turner to the tune of $82,176,804 in career earnings after drafting him 11th overall in the 2015 Draft. His chief talent is blocking shots, and he is just five swats away from 1,000. When he gets to 1K, he will rank 17th among active players and earned $82,176.80 per block.

Turner claims to want more scrutiny of his game, “You are under the microscope out there at the West. When you are doing bad, you’re going to hear about it. When you are doing great, you are going to get a lot of love, especially with the love that the Lakers get.”

As always, Turner overplays he hand and deludes himself into believing a more careful examination of his play will unearth all those attributes we simple folks in Indiana have ignored. What he will find with the Lakers (assuming GM Rob Pelinka deals for him) is that he misses the forgiveness of Hoosiers instead of the demands of Lakers fans.

Earning $18-million per year to contribute as you see fit for a less than demanding owner is not a bad way to earn a living. He poo-poos it at his own risk.

If Turner wants out, the least Pacers president Kevin Pritchard can do is accommodate his wish quickly and without requiring so much in return it slows the negotiation.

Given the emergence a young and potentially impressionable core of Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, and Jalen Smith, losing Turner’s viral ego no longer allows for the luxury of patience.

The time to act is now, and Turner should be a former Pacer immediately, or being a Pacer will lose whatever meaning it has. Fans, teammates, coaches, and staff deserves to be surrounded by those who want to be among them.