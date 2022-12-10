Indiana fails to compete early, can’t get over the hump against Arizona! Yeah, refs were wrong a lot too! by Kent SterlingDecember 10, 2022 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
Well, IU’s wheels fell off as they sank to a twenty-point deficit in the first half. It was so bad that it was comical. It was “paper sack over the head time” for a while. However, IU battled back, and I wasn’t too disappointed in the end.
TJD and Thompson were over-powered by a group of visa-ladened players, most of whom could play in the NBA right now. My God how does Arizona get these guys? After Houston’s loss yesterday, I think that you will eventually see Arizona, Alabama, and Gonzaga at the top of the college BB heap.
If there is any positive outcome from this mess, I hope that it is the fact that IU and IU Nation get a good view of what it will really take to hang a 6th banner in Assembly Hall.