Trayce Jackson-Davis stat line not enough for IU to beat Northwestern! Hoosiers lose 84-83! by Kent SterlingJanuary 8, 2023 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
Kent, you don’t know what “fundamentals” really means. So, shut your trap. You are ridiculous. Before the season started, you tagged IU as the BiG10 champion. You claimed that Geronimo was the key to the season. Now you call him something south of a gym teacher. Nice Call, Kent. You ought to just shut your Bipolar mouth.
You think it is bad now? You wait until they lose their next 4 games. Anytime you have your Center leading a fastbreak and making turnovers, you have got a problem. TJD scores points and blocks shots, but he is not a point guard. Schifino is an awesome FRESHMAN. The rest of the team could be nice bench players for Michigan State, Illinois, or Northwestern. Knight used to develop “over achievers” on his teams. We haven’t seen that for thirty-some’d years. IU is down and will remain down for the rest of the year.
I guess you can start your coaching search, but this time start with the AD. Woodson just needs a kick in the ass.