Hoosiers cruise at Illini behind TJD's 35! Colts add yet another candidate! Mike Brey leaving ND! Pacers at Nuggets tonight! by Kent SterlingJanuary 20, 2023
Illini could not handle TJD. He was too quick down low. Geronimo seems to be a good clean-up guy, finally. JHS could be another Jerry West, we’ll see. Trey Galloway needs to trim his bangs so his can see. Trey is frustrating to watch (for me and Woodson). One minute he turns the ball over; can’t negotiate the “press”; commits fouls, the next minute he scores two buckets that helps IU cement a win. I can’t figure it out. Tamar Bates needs to figure out how he is going to contribute to this team. If he can’t, we need to see more play from the bench.
The real test will be Sunday with MSU and later on with Purdue.