Zack Moss needs to get rolling for the Colts to beat the Steelers, and that might be a tough putt should the Steelers play Bear defense (covering the two guards and center with defensive linemen) as it has vexed the Colts to weeks.

On the other side of the ball, the Colts need to rattle Mitchell Trubisky‘s cage a little bit. Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam need to hold their edges while Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner collapse the pocket.