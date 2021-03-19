Brad Stevens to Indiana – 4 reasons why he should come! Carson Wentz will love Colts for same reasons! by Kent SterlingMarch 19, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
Kent, you are jacking up the pressure and expectations of Stevens coming to IU. No. 1, what happens if it doesn’t happen. You’re setting IU up as a failure if it doesn’t happen. No. 2, you are increasing the pressure and setting up Brad Stevens as a failure if he doesn’t turn IU’s basketball program around on a dime. Real life doesn’t happen like this. Whomever is hired, it is going to take time and a lot of work to bring back any semblance of the older IU winning tradition.
Anyone out there, don’t fall for this fairy tale of speculation.