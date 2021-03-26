IU Basketball’s methodical search may deplete #iubb roster! #Colts TY Hilton 5-mins from signing with Ravens! by Kent SterlingMarch 26, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
The wait continues to drag on ! ! ! But even so it leads to the fact that someone still in the tournament is the candidate or are they ? The portal has become a path that the players can see what their options are and show solidary among the team as they wait like everyone else . A few more days or weeks to get this hire right is a small price to pay ! ! ! Another panic hire would bury the program to the land of average forever . Not a good thing by any means ! Dolson is feeling the self imposed heat as well as that of the Hoosier Nation . Getting the wrong guy would be the worst thing that could happen at this point. Even though we all want a coach the wrong one would be another dead end . Dolson will do the right thing . His job is on the line as well !
Here we go again, another 4 or 5 years of rebuilding regardless of whom is hired. Someone once said that the ultimate insanity is selecting the same course of action when that action has resulted in failure before (Einstein, I think).
I have to think that Knight and others are sitting back and laughing their asses off at the continued insanity of this school. What is going to be the reaction of you (Kent) and IU Nation to next year with the possibility that IU will have to rely on “walk-ons” to fill a team.