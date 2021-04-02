Indiana Basketball needs to embrace simple concept! Colts build depth; TY says he left $ on table! by Kent SterlingApril 2, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
IU hit more 3 pointers??? IU make more foul shots??? Kent, you never cease to amaze me with your brilliance. You should be the coach..
You have to change the offense and defense to fit the talent you have . Need a NBA style offense and a defense that is playable and gets stops . The players have to buy in .No more Pack line . Many recruits have bailed do to the horrific offense Miller was attempting to make them run . Build around a NBA future so the players know what to expect at the next level. Number one priority has to be get the portal guys back on board.