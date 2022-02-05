Indiana Basketball Instant Postgame – Hosiers unravel in second half! Lose to Kofi Cockburn & Illini 74-57! by Kent SterlingFebruary 5, 2022 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
Oh Boy, what a thrashing by a truly great Illinois “inside, outside” team. What Cockburn couldn’t handle, Fraiser did. Yes, I said “COCKBURN” because regardless of the sexual mental infirmity of the mainstream media, the name of the Illini orange number 21 is “COCKBURN”, not “COBURN”. I think that the name, “COCKBURN”, thoroughly describes this guy’s male prowess around the “paint”. So, why hide it?
IU did the best it could to defend against 21. IU needs bigger guys with larger asses. TJD does not have a big enough ass to defend against a guy like Cockburn. However, IU’s loss was not because its inability to defend inside. Their loss was due to their own inability to hit 3-point shots at very key points in the game in their own “inside–outside” game.
Today’s game was an opportunity for IU to cement their position in the NCAA tournament. They failed. Unfortunately, 5 of IU’s remaining 8 games will be on the road, most notably at Michigan State, Ohio State, and Purdue.
We may have seen a great effort by the IU team thus far. However, it doesn’t take a genius to see that they need better shooters and inside players with bigger asses.
Good Luck, Coach Mike (now and especially, next year). You are going to need it.