Will Wentz failure taint Ballard or Frank Reich? IU must beat Badgers tonight! Tamika out as Fever GM! by Kent SterlingFebruary 15, 2022 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
Kent, you and the rest of Colt’s Nation have such an immature outlook regarding your team and its future. The second that something bad happens, you are ready to throw out the baby along with the bath water. The truth is that you and the Colt’s management bought into CW as the “Savior” and “True Leader” who would take the Colts to the Super Bowl. All of you neglected to review what happened with CW at Philly. It was a nightmare for the Eagles; it is a nightmare for the Colts, but Irsay and the coaching staff drank the Kool Aide, and the Colts died.
Now, you and the Colts are stuck in a situation where you have no good alternatives. If you honestly look at it, there is probably no better alternative out there any better than the quarterback that you already have. Kent, the real issue is how you and the Colt’s management have poisoned the air against CW. You guys already have a great running game. It’s not going to take that much from someone like CW to capitalize on that with some creative coaching. The real problem here is not CW. It is the creativity of the Colts coaching staff and ownership. Kent, this is where your poisonous comments should take aim.