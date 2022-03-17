Indiana Basketball – Hoosiers season ends with tired legs and minds, but hopes for a better 2023! #iubb by Kent SterlingMarch 17, 2022 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
Stop and think, the problem was not with the NCAA. The problem is with how the BIG10 schedules its Tournament. Michigan, Illinois, Iowa in span of three days is insane, then, a short turnaround to play Wyoming and St. Marys. The Big10 needs to shorten its regular season and play the tournament over a longer timeframe.
However, the fact still remains that Thompson, Kopp, and Stewart have been absent for the last 5 games or so. Some of the luster came off Galloway’s play, too.
Also, you forgot to mention that Jordan Bohannon’s 6-year college career came to an abrupt halt yesterday at the hands of the Richmond Spiders. Once in a while, you do find some justice in this world.