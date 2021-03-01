Colts – Will they sign Williams to replace Castonzo; Can Butler get into NCAAs? Will IU keep Archie? by Kent SterlingMarch 1, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
It has become more and more obvious this coach has no leadership skills with this team . After each embarrassing loss nothing changes . If they get off to a good start they self destruct and if they are bad early they play good enough to lose. There no signs of improvement only getting worse. Miller has no personality I cannot imageine what practice is like ! He has lost this team in every way possible. If he stays they will continue to lose and the transfers will be many and they will continue to be cellar dwellers. At least maybe with the right change some of the players might stay. TJD is gone along with most of the freshman who are not getting minutes . The last two players he pushed out are starting for winning teams! ! Miller no longer can recruit now so no help there. So it is pretty much how do want to die knife or gun .? It is easy to see Miller has already checked out ! ! ! The Hoosier Nation is over it .