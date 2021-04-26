Indiana Basketball – Best IU shooter ever? Close, but I’ll take…! Colts LT prospects ranked! by Kent SterlingApril 26, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
You have got to be kidding, Jay Edwards???? This tells us how much you really know about IU basketball. Tell me what IU’s record would be if Jimmy Rayl had a 3-point line.
This is the previous message, but corrected for mental stability: I would not have chosen Jay Edwards, especially since he transferred. Do you remember how good Jimmy Rayl was, and just imagine had he (or Pete Maravich) played with a 3-point line?!