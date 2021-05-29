Indy 500 blackout lifted – you are welcome, Indiana!

During Indianapolis race fans’ darkest hour, kentsterling.com again rode heroically to the rescue by compelling the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to lift the local TV blackout of the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing will be televised live in in Indianapolis for only the fifth time in its history because of the impassioned pleas published repeatedly on this website.

The logic of a live sports blackout is antiquated and false. Live television coverage of an event increases ticket sales, which is why every other blackout in sports media history has been abolished.

The Indy 500 has been the last regular blackout standing for nearly 20 years. Perhaps Speedway officials may now be willing to embrace reason by turning race day into an Indiana tradition that can be enjoyed by everyone in the region – not just those with enough disposable cash needed to purchase tickets.

Indiana, you are welcome!