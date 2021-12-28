Will NFL adopt new CDC Covid guidelines? Colts hope so! Can they win if no Carson Wentz? by Kent SterlingDecember 28, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
Could Sam Ehlinger successfully execute three 4th-and-one sneaks Sunday? If Sam were the QB, would Reich even have the confidence to go for it in those situations? Without those additional 11+ minutes of possession, would the Colts have prevailed against the Patriots? Please don’t willfully ignore Wentz’s non-passing contributions to the win over the Patriots. (Yes, I know he had a terrible game throwing the ball.)