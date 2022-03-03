Chris Ballard media car wash over; what was learned about his Colts? Hoosiers lose game, but not hope! Pacers win in OT! by Kent SterlingMarch 3, 2022 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
I have to believe that it was a big defensive mistake to have Thompson guarding Harper, Jr. Yes, Thompson is bigger, and I am sure that the IU coaches were hoping that Thompson could stop 24 from driving plus stop his outside shooting. This was a big mistake because Thompson was not quick enough to stop 24. Thompson’s defense on 24’s last shot was hideous.
I told you that the defense of 24 was key. Thompson failed. I think a quicker player could have done a better job.