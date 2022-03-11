Big 10 Turnaround! Indiana gets it done – again – will play Saturday against, well, who cares!

In a most unexpected turn, Indiana will play again tomorrow in the world’s worst sporting event.

The Big 10 Tournament is a wonderful celebration of basketball for 13 of the programs belonging to college hoops best conference. For Indiana University Basketball and its fans, this annual mess is ridiculous and miserable.

This is the 25th year the Big 10 has hosted this gala, and the Hoosiers have never won it. They have played in the finals just once – back in 2001.

But today, IU vanquished the top seeded Fighting Illini in a 65-63 thriller, and so the Hoosiers will play for a third time on this traditionally short weekend for the first time since 2003. Today’s win comes on the heels of yesterday’s incredible 74-69 comeback win over Michigan. IU trailed by 17 with less than 12 minutes remaining in that game. Thank God college games are 40 minutes long, right?

That is how close the Hoosiers were to avoiding the NCAA Tourney for a sixth consecutive year. But Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson refused to allow that to happen. They defended, made shots, and out-hustled both Michigan and Illinois.

So Indiana, for the first time in a long time is getting good at the right time! Been 20 years since that happened too!