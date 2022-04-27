Chris Ballard, Colts problem solver or can kicker? Hoosiers best team since 2013! Mark Emmert stepping down!

by

2 thoughts on “Chris Ballard, Colts problem solver or can kicker? Hoosiers best team since 2013! Mark Emmert stepping down!

  1. Terry Johnson

    The 2016 Hoosiers could have gone all the way !!! But Crean had no answer for the zone that Syracuse had been playing forever !

    Reply
  2. Bear

    I have recorded your comments about Wentz and Ryan so that I can send them back to you a year from now when the Colts are searching for another quarterback solution. I will send this back to you with a big blue bow on it. It would be helpful if you could play your comments back to your listeners. Accountability is king. We will see just how good of a prognosticator you are. I bet pretty awful.

    Also, give me a break about your comments on IU. My God, you already have this team in the sweet 16 next year. I guess you forgot to take your Xanax again. You are a part of the “over expectation” group that get Hoosier Nation all stirred up over nothing. Don’t expect anything, and you won’t get disappointed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *