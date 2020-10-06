Dick Vitale’s tweet will make me laugh forever – I cannot stop

I can’t stop laughing.

After 40 years of annoying me and my dad before me, Dick Vitale finally made me laugh.

It’s not the typically obsequious message to Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker that Vitale intends that continues to make me laugh as I write, but the Twitter handle Vitale believes belongs to Baker.

I took a pic of the tweet because I have to believe Vitale will take it down after he sees his error.

I wish I lived in a world where THAT Dusty Baker could adopt @OGSwaggerdick as his handle. Sadly, our world has a long way to devolve before we get there.