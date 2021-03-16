Indiana Basketball needs to make Brad Stevens an offer he can’t refuse! All quiet on Colts front! by Kent SterlingMarch 16, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
This video is total idiocy. Kent, I want to negotiate a contract with you, bud. Flim, Flam, my God, what happened, we are down another $10M. I don’t believe that you or anyone else has the right view of what IU basketball is today.
We have a great tradition, but in the eyes of recruits, other coaches, or the media, we are only as good as our record over the past few years. IU fans are drunk with their view of how great IU basketball really is. It might have been great 20 years ago, but it isn’t any more. It amazes me how anyone would expect someone like Brad Stevens or Rick Pitino to jump at the IU job. These guys are saying thanks, but no thanks.
IU is finally getting reality shoved right into its face. I hope it sticks.