Indiana Basketball – From Archie to All in the Family; Matta fills gaps; portal players returning? media avail at 10a! by Kent SterlingMarch 29, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
It is a beautiful thing ! ! ! A INDIANA guy and true leader ! ! ! Woodson knows the game and The Hoosier Nation better than anyone and is a class act ! ! ! Can’t wait for him to get started . Also OUTSTANDING job by Scott Dolson A.D. for doing a complete and thorough search alone and on point . He passed the test with ease. GO HOOSIERS ! ! !