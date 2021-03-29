Indiana Basketball – From Archie to All in the Family; Matta fills gaps; portal players returning? media avail at 10a!

by

One thought on “Indiana Basketball – From Archie to All in the Family; Matta fills gaps; portal players returning? media avail at 10a!

  1. Terry Johnson

    It is a beautiful thing ! ! ! A INDIANA guy and true leader ! ! ! Woodson knows the game and The Hoosier Nation better than anyone and is a class act ! ! ! Can’t wait for him to get started . Also OUTSTANDING job by Scott Dolson A.D. for doing a complete and thorough search alone and on point . He passed the test with ease. GO HOOSIERS ! ! !

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *