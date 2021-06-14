Indy Sports Media – Why does everyone talk about Dan Dakich, and who else is worth consuming? by Kent SterlingJune 14, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
Kent, I think that the world will continue to orbit the sun regardless of whether you or Dan is on the media scene. I am not sure about your 15 minutes of fame, but Dan’s occurred when he caught Michael Jordan on an off night. Thus, this low probability event was the creation of a legend, mostly in Dan’s own mind I might add.
Obviously I don’t place much credence in your judgement here.