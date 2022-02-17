Four gaping holes for Colts; can Chris Ballard plug all? Hoosiers fans – Give Woodson time! Pacers win! WHY? by Kent SterlingFebruary 17, 2022 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
Colts have a lot of work to do in a very short period if they want to actually improve the team before the players that fit are gone . Starting with Wentz . I will give Woodson until he gets his guys because he is the right hire and he will build a culture and do it the right way . it is tough to win without shooters ! We need a Johnny Davis type guard that you just give the ball and get out of the way ! Woodson has a commit coming next year Schfino 5 star 6,5 guard that could be a season changer ! In addition another 6’5″ shooter Gunn coming from Indy and
Banks from Georgia avg. well over 20 ppg ‘And he is just getting started !!! Have to keep the faith and find a way to win four of five remaining !