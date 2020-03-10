Corona Virus measures by the NBA and NCAA might bring an end to useless and silly traditions

Responses to the spread of the Corona Virus have caused many sectors of our society to make adjustments to our routines. Sports is no different.

Some of the new protocols are a pain in the ass, but others might help eliminate source of annoyance for fans and athletes alike.

The Pacers will play the Celtics tonight, and the NBA is making health a priority as concern over the spread of the virus is heightened. This morning’s shootaround media availability, which is usually very relaxed and a good opportunity to get one-on-one interviews, was held at a table and podium.

The NBA will have a conference call for owners tomorrow to discuss next level possibilities, which will include playing games in empty arenas and limiting travel for staffs.

Fear of a pandemic on the level of the Spanish Flu in 1918 is causing inconveniences, but might also help eliminate sources of annoyance for fans and athletes alike. Because we are vigilant in maintaining a positive outlook and trying to utilize panic as a level toward a positive result, here is a list of five steps in the right direction that might be included as pro, college, and high school basketball evolves to the Corona Virus world:

Free throw hand slaps – Unnecessary contact must be curtailed, so the repetitive and meaningless low fives may be a thing of the past. Of course, given the almost constant contact among teammates and opponents, these hand slaps may be comparatively troublesome, but eliminating them may be needed to set a positive example for the general population for whom hand to hand contact is being discouraged. How this traditional show of support began is anyone’s guess, but maybe it can be ended now. Teammates infer emotional support without the inefficiency of stopping after a first foul shot for each teammate to slap hands with the shooter. Just shoot the damn ball.

