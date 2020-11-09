Indiana Football – 18 historical events that have occurred since last time IU Football ranked in the top 10!

It’s been a long time since the Indiana Hoosiers were ranked in college football’s top 10 – a really long time – even longer than since the last time prior to Saturday IU beat Michigan (1987).

Last night, the latest AP Top 25 showed the 3-0 Hoosiers at #10.

Here are some of the events that have transpired since the IU last scaled this mythological mountain that recognizes excellence:

  • IU coach Tom Allen is born.
  • The trial of the Chicago Eight begins.
  • Five burglars break into the offices of the Democratic National Committee at the Watergate Building in Washington DC.
  • Ohio State wins or shares in 25 Big 10 football titles.
  • All in the Family premieres on CBS.
  • Bob Knight hired (and fired) as Indiana’s basketball coach.
  • The Vietnam War ends.
  • Email is invented.
  • Lee Corso is hired (and fired) as IU’s football coach.
  • The Miracle Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles to win the World Series.
  • A disgraced Richard Nixon resigns as President of the United States.
  • The Colts move to Indianapolis and the Pacers join the NBA after the ABA folded.
  • Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece The Godfather premieres
  • Indiana Basketball’s all-time leading scorer Calbert Cheaney is born in Evansville, Indiana.
  • Disc jockeys at radio stations around the world celebrate the release of Don McLean’s American Pie.  Finally, clocking an epic 8:33, they have a song to play that allows them enough time to use the restroom during their shift.
  • Apple Computers is founded.
  • Indiana Football notches 39 losing seasons.
  • Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Silver, Golden, Diamond, and Sapphire jubilees!

