Indiana Football – 18 historical events that have occurred since last time IU Football ranked in the top 10!

It’s been a long time since the Indiana Hoosiers were ranked in college football’s top 10 – a really long time – even longer than since the last time prior to Saturday IU beat Michigan (1987).

Last night, the latest AP Top 25 showed the 3-0 Hoosiers at #10.

Here are some of the events that have transpired since the IU last scaled this mythological mountain that recognizes excellence:

IU coach Tom Allen is born.

The trial of the Chicago Eight begins.

Five burglars break into the offices of the Democratic National Committee at the Watergate Building in Washington DC.

Ohio State wins or shares in 25 Big 10 football titles.

All in the Family premieres on CBS.

Bob Knight hired (and fired) as Indiana’s basketball coach.

The Vietnam War ends.

Email is invented.

Lee Corso is hired (and fired) as IU’s football coach.

The Miracle Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles to win the World Series.

A disgraced Richard Nixon resigns as President of the United States.

The Colts move to Indianapolis and the Pacers join the NBA after the ABA folded.

Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece The Godfather premieres

Indiana Basketball’s all-time leading scorer Calbert Cheaney is born in Evansville, Indiana.

Disc jockeys at radio stations around the world celebrate the release of Don McLean’s American Pie. Finally, clocking an epic 8:33, they have a song to play that allows them enough time to use the restroom during their shift.

Apple Computers is founded.

Indiana Football notches 39 losing seasons.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Silver, Golden, Diamond, and Sapphire jubilees!