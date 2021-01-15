IU lose again and fans are HOT! Pacers win! Colts want Rivers back? Breakfast with Kent by Kent SterlingJanuary 15, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
I’m so sick and tired of you and every other talking head saying “well what coach are u going to get” what a lame excuse. Look who the Pacers got as a coach had anyone heard of him. Give me a break already Kent. You don’t stay married to your alcoholic wife cause you’re afraid to find a new one. Jeeez.
You know what, folks? I never saw Archie Miller take a shot last night. I watched the whole game and I never saw him on the floor dribbling down the court.
I did see a lot of IU players take shots last night. Several of those shots never drew iron. On another note, I can’t believe how poorly these players shoot foul shots. IU would have won (or come very close) if they would have hit their foul shots. This is lack of confidence and poor focus on the part of the players. Archie never got a chance to shoot any foul shots last night.
If these players can’t perform, they need to sit on the bench, even if we end up losing by 50 pts per game. Archie is to blame because he is not in charge of the team. The players are in charge. However, I am sick and tired of new coaches. Every time a new coach is hired, we spend a lot of money and go through 5 years of rebuilding. It is like a never ending cycle.
Here’s a new concept that the fans and MEDIA should consider: Get behind Miller and support what he is trying to do. He is not teaching kids to miss free throws.