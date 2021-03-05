Colts holes can – and will – be filled! IU may keep Archie for 2022! Pacers lose 1st half finale. by Kent SterlingMarch 5, 2021 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
Kent, a writer posted an article breaking down Archie’s buyout that I think changes the discussion. IU will likely NOT be on the hook for the entire 10.5 million. Because of the way the buyout is structured, that final dollar amount will likely be significantly less than 10.5, per the writer. Your argument of IUs finances still stands, but because of the buyout structure, I think the odds of him getting fired increases.
I saw that . Makes more sense.