Archie Miller fired by IU! Who’s next? How much do we trust Scott Dolson to get it right?

  1. Bear

    I saw the press conference with Dolson. After the conference, I am not sure whether there is a plan or not. He says that he does not have anyone particularly in mind to coach the team. I listened to Dakich’s show this afternoon, and he claims that Dolson absolutely knows who the real coaching target is. Somebody doesn’t know what the Hell they are talking about. I think it is DD.

    This is cuing up as another IU debacle. I’m giving Dolson the benefit of doubt, but I am not in the mood for 5 more years of mediocrity.

  2. Robert Ashworth

    Certainly was not convinced of his competency considering the press conference was a wash because of a non working mic. Don’t they have any technology capabilities at IU? Poor reflection on the Uniersity and the Athletic Department. Hope I can read his comments somewher.

