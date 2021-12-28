Colts Carson Wentz on the Covid list, but there is a potential window for him to play Sunday!

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz went on the Covid list this afternoon, but could possibly still play Sunday. Here is how based upon current reports from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

If Wentz is on the list because of a positive test, it may have taken place yesterday – or much earlier today. The time of that positive test starts the clock on the quarantine, which has been negotiated down to five days from 10 for unvaccinated players. If he has been listed because of a close contact, the moment of the contact starts the clock on a five-day quarantine which predated his going on the list.

The negotiation between the NFL and NFLPA to cut the quarantine to five days has been agreed upon, so his five-day period ends Saturday. All Colts players who have previously been placed on the Covid list have the opportunity to be eligible to return as well.

More good news would be the 90-day testing holiday that follows a positive test. So all those Colts who have tested positive would then be guaranteed of not losing time through the Super Bowl because of failing another test – whether vaccinated or not.

Hopefully, we find out some important particulars tomorrow at 11:15 a.m. during Frank Reich’s media availability.

Interesting times.

[This post was edited to reflect the change of quarantine length which was negotiated and altered early today.]