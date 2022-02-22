After years of demanding Indiana Basketball excellence, it’s time to embrace mediocrity and smile!

Kelvin Sampson was a cheat. Tom Cream a bad fit. Archie Miller wanted to be the coach at Archie University. Mike Woodson’s first Indiana team looks just like the previous five that failed to earn an invitation to the NCAA Tournament.

What am I supposed to do about that?

In the past, I wrote and spoke about how Indiana needed an Indiana guy from the Bob Knight tree to relaunch the program that was foolishly interrupted by IU president Myles Brand and his weak zero tolerance edict. Woodson IS an Indiana guy, and a Knight disciple. He has also be a successful NBA head coach. My hope was validated by athletic director Scott Dolson, who evidently agreed with me.

What complaint am I supposed to use now that I got what I asked for?

The decision I have come to is one I don’t naturally land upon. I am not innately predisposed toward not complaining, but that is natural talent for carping can no longer be indulged. The anger I so easily tap into when presented with idiotic and passionless basketball is not going to stop me from embracing Woodson.

I’m all in behind Woodson and I am going to stay there – not because I am certain he is the right coach to get the Hoosiers back in the mix for a Big 10 championship, but because whatever the hell else I have done did not help.

Pivoting away from the futility of my previous actions has always seemed like a strong and fruitful course of action, and so that is what I am going to do starting today. Whining about Indiana looking lost at the end of winnable games (like last night’s OT loss at Ohio State) has become an unpleasant habit. I’m not going to engage in it any longer.

This is a mindset I have employed regarding Indiana’s Football program for many years to great success. Leaving Memorial Stadium at halftime of certain losses has provided me many fun afternoons and evenings at tailgates and/or Nick’s English Hut untainted by disappointment.

Indiana is what is is, and whatever that is will be good enough for me. To paraphrase a troublesome Knight quote, “If losing is inevitable, relax and enjoy it.” That’s what I am going to do Thursday night as IU hosts Maryland. If the Terps come out balling and they thump the Hoosiers – our Hoosiers – I’m going to smile blandly at the TV, thank it for allowing me to watch Indiana play, and go about my business without a care in the world.

If Xavier Johnson turns it over five times in the first 10 minutes, as he did last night against Ohio State, I am going to wish him well for the next 30 minutes. If Parker Stewart is put in a blender because of a back-cut, as he was last night, I’m going to laugh and encourage, “Oh, Parker, you’ll be better next time!”

That may seem a vapid style of fanhood, especially for an Indiana fan, but being a self-lobotomized grinning fool is certainly a better answer to witnessing IU’s entrenched mediocrity than standing six feet from the TV screaming for fewer addlepated mistakes and more made shots.

My behavior has no bearing upon whether Indiana wins or loses, so why allow myself to become agitated as one-year transfers serve as thumbs in the leaky dike of Hoosier Basketball. As they play with regard only for their own insatiable egos, I will enjoy myself. Why become outraged as five players – three of them transfers – breach protocol in such a serious way that Woodson sees fit to suspend them simultaneously rather than beat Northwestern?

Indiana may never regain relevance in the world of college basketball, but ruining more moments of my life because of IU Basketball is not something I am willing to continue doing; it is no longer a personality quirk to which I am willing to subscribe.

If Woodson decides to assert himself and get the team focused, I’m there for it. If he allows the players to drift as individuals toward their areas of comfort, hey, he’s the guy making $3-million to lead them. I’ll stay out of the way and let Woodson be Woodson.

Whatever happens, my almost six-year run of anger, frustration, and misery with Indiana Basketball is over.