Frank Reich is THE coach to win for Colts! Hoosiers NEED a point guard! Birthday wishes for Pacers, Boilers, and Butler! by Kent SterlingFebruary 22, 2022 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
When two starters are liabilities one at both ends of the of the floor and the other cannot guard anyone and your point guard is a a train wreck . It is hard to understand why Bates Geronimo and Leal do not get more minutes ? And what is wrong with Duncomb ? He can shoot ! Missing free throws has caused this team many losses . No excuses you have them shoot 100 a day with a manager so the can’t cheat . TJD is not healthy .Still no outside shot ! FG percent and Ft percent horrific ! NIT a definite MAYBE ! ! !
For Pete’s sake, stop carping about the point guard. You have one now. He is not the greatest, but not the worst either. Number 0 lead the team in scoring against Ohio State with 16 points. Yes, he made mistakes, but he played hard and did not get a lot support from his teammates.
TJD had 30 against Wisconsin but could only muster 13 against a poorer OSU defensive team. He also missed 4 straight foul shots at one point. Something is not right here. Kent, you put your focus on Number 0, but the real reason for IU’s loss was Number 23. This guy is supposedly an All-American, Wooden candidate. He played like he still belongs in high school last night. Other notable laggards include Number 22, 12, and 2.
IU Nation, don’t bank on next year. It gets worse.