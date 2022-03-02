No decision on Carson Wentz, according to Colts Reich & Ballard! Hoosiers vs. Rutgers for a bid tonight? Purdue loses chance for Big 10 title! by Kent SterlingMarch 2, 2022 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
Definitely GO TIME ! No excuses !!! Last chance to get in . It will take a solid team performance against a good team ! GO HOOSIERS !!!
IUBB IT WILL TAKE A ALL OUT TEAM EFFORT TO WIN THE RUTGERS Game . Success is a state-of-mind ! ATTITUDE IS EVERYTHING ! ! ! This is your house OWN IT ! Go Hoosiers !!!
What is your problem with Zavier Johnson? He only led IU to the last two wins. Yes, he did better than ‘ole Number 23 to win at Minnesota. If IU does not win at HOME against Rutgers, you better have some remarks prepared addressing the play of Number 25 and Number 23. IU will not WIN the game from beyond the 3-point line. The other issue will be how IU defends against Ron Harper, Jr. This guy has killed IU before and will be prepared to do it again.
Defense will be the key. I am hoping that Phinesse can come in to play a great defensive game against Harper. However, we don’t need Rob to shoot 30 footers landing at the corner of the backboard. I am glad that Woodson nailed Phinesse about that infamous shot in Minnesota. Phinesse deserved it.