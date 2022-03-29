Indianapolis #Colts – Good news in rankings! Bad news too! #iubb roster should improve! #Pacers lose again! by Kent SterlingMarch 29, 2022 Tweet Share this:EmailTwitter
Considering where IU was when Woodson came you have to believe that progress was made . It was amazing that they made the tournament . But this is a work in process you cannot win without shooters. This has to be fixed to complete on the level required in the Big 10 . Recruiting has to improve as well as improving the current player’s. The last portal players with the exception of Johnson did not work out .